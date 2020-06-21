Phyllis Meacham Smith August 1, 1943 - June 5, 2020 Phyllis Meacham Smith, 76, of Waco, passed away peacefully Friday, June 5, 2020, at Providence Hospice Place in Waco with her beloved husband and her son by her side. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Phyllis was born August 1, 1943, in Beaumont, to Horace Lee Meacham and Ovie Inez Goodman Meacham. She graduated from University High School in 1961. Phyllis was a retired Medical Rating Specialist for the Veterans Affairs Regional Office with 30 years of service. She loved to travel, go on cruises, visit the casino, play 42 with her friends, and enjoyed fishing. Phyllis was known for her love of collecting silver and crystal on her many outings to garage and estate sales. Phyllis crocheted afghans in the fisherman pattern for her sons, grandchildren and special friends. She gave away 37 of her "stitches of love". Phyllis volunteered her time by driving cancer patients to their medical appointments for treatment or testing. She was a longtime member of Holy Spirit Episcopal Church. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Horace Lee Meacham, Jr.; and sisters, Marie Rodgers, Helen Wilson and Barbara Nix. She is survived by her husband, Dwain Smith, of Waco; sons, Kevin Dyer of Austin, and his son, Ryan, of Dallas and Kelly Dyer and wife, Lauren, and their children, Freeman and Emma, of Houston; daughters, Deena Loewe and husband, Ray, Terri Freeland and husband, Jackie, and Lisa Swanner and husband, Mark; sisters, Bernice Smith, Carol Doyle, Loraine McKinney, Mildred Fielder, and Jean Simpson and husband, Joe. Phyllis is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the entire staff at Providence Hospice Place for their compassionate care and support. Memorial contributions in Phyllis' memory may be directed to the Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Dr. Waco, TX 76710, or to the American Cancer Society, 1512 Lake Air Dr., Waco, TX 76710. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
