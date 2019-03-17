Oceola SmithJuly 31, 1941 - March 12, 2019Oceloa Thorton Smith passed away March 12, 2019. Services will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, March 19, at Toliver Chapel Baptist Church. Burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

