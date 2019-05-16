Naomi Marie SmithJuly 30, 1923 - May 15, 2019Naomi Marie Smith, 95, of Lorena, TX, passed away on May 15, 2019. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 17, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home in Waco, TX. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 18, in her childhood church, Glendale Methodist Church in Trinity, TX.Mrs. Smith was born July 30, 1923 to Ben and Mary Campbell in Glendale, TX. She married James "Jack" Smith in 1940. She was a charter member of Crossroads Baptist Church in Lorena. Naomi was an avid reader and amazing cook - especially known for her pies!Naomi was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Smith; son, David Smith; and grandson, Duane Smith.She is survived by her son, Donnie Smith and Virginia Johnston; daughter, Brenda Mattern and husband, Tom. She is also survived by six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.Naomi was a very caring person, always ready with a hug and an "I love you." She loved sending and receiving cards and received over 100 cards for her 90th birthday!In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a card to someone special in your life.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
