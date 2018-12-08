Maxine Stone SmithNov. 26, 1931 - Dec. 6, 2018Maxine Stone Smith passed away Thursday, December 6, at 4:40 a.m. at StnLyndale Senior Living Center in Abilene. She was 87.Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, December 8, at the Groesbeck Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 9, at the Groesbeck Church of Christ, with Richard Williams presiding. Burial will follow at Criswell Cemetery. Maxine was born in Limestone County, Texas, November 26, 1931, to Charles C. and Shirley Mae Stone. She was one of nine children. She attended school in Big Hill, Texas and graduated in 1948 from Groesbeck High School. It was there that she met and fell in love with Travis Smith. Maxine and Travis were married on September 10, 1949. They loved each other in marriage for almost 70 years. They had four children, Lesa, Sandy, Gary, and Tim, all of whom she adored.Maxine's life was committed to her family and to the church. She placed God before any other priority of her life. She lived according to simple Biblical truths and American ideals: treat others the way you want to be treated; whatever you do, do it well; in everything, act with integrity; if you are given much, much is expected of you; work hard; don't complain; take responsibility for your own actions; be generous; treat others better than yourself; love God with all your heart, soul, mind, and strength; love your neighbor as yourself. She leaves behind a legacy of faith, strength, loyalty, and grace.Maxine is survived by her husband, Travis Smith of Abilene; children, Lesa Reese and husband, Jack, of San Antonio, Gary Smith and wife, Pam, of Waco, Sandy Mertens of Waco, and Tim Smith and wife, Debbie, of Abilene; eight grandchildren, Tiffany Chambers and husband, Adam, Kassie Sweet and husband, Ryan, Russell Mertens and wife, Kelleigh, Jana Powell and husband, Jentry, Mindy Smith, Marci Frias and husband, Jon, Tori Smith, and Ethan Smith; eight great-grandchildren, Brinlee, Evan, Jackson, Merick, Autumn, Jaci, Carley, and Ayla; sister, Martha Ann Lenoir; brothers, Billie Kyle Stone and wife Alta, and G.Z. (Peaches) Stone and wife, Patricia; and sister-in-law, Martha Stone.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
