LaToya SmithFeb. 7, 1974 - Oct. 12, 2019LaToya Smith passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 25, at Marlin Missionary First Baptist Church, 507 Bennett Street, in Marlin.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

