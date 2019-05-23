Karen Patrice SmithApril 17, 1958 - May 5, 2019Karen P. Smith, of Arlington, TX, passed away Sunday, May 5. Services will be held 10:30, Friday, May 24, at Greenwood Funeral Home and Cremation, 1221 East Division St., Arlington, TX.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.