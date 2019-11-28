Sam Smith, Jr.June 21, 1927 - Nov. 22, 2019Sam Smith, Jr. formerly of Amarillo, Texas, has passed. Services are on Saturday, November 30, 2019, with The Rev. Gregory F. Griggs officiating at St Mary's Baptist Church.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
