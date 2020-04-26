JoNell Pair Smith March 2, 1929 - April 23, 2020 JoNell Pair Smith, 91, passed away in Centerville, Texas, on Thursday, April 23, 2020. JoNell was born on March 2, 1929, in Mexia, Texas, to James Pair and Anice James. When she was a young girl, her family moved to Waco where she attended Waco High School and played in the school band. In 1946, JoNell married William "Lloyd" Smith, and in 1947, she had her only child, Gary. She lived in Waco until 1993, when she and her husband moved to Conroe to retire. After the death of her son, Gary, in 2017, JoNell moved to Centerville to live near her sister, Nelda and brother-in-law, Charles. JoNell became a Christian in 1950, and dedicated the rest of her life to serving the Lord. She was a woman of immense faith and was blessed with great spiritual wisdom and knowledge of the Word of God. She was a member of Faith Tabernacle in Waco for a number of years and attended many churches throughout her life. She also taught bible studies and attended many Christian conferences. Later in life, JoNell spent several months in service to the Lord in Israel with friends Homer and Ruby Owen. She truly lived for Jesus and shared her faith with all whom she met. Any time she was faced with difficulty or tragedy in life, JoNell always turned to Romans 8:31, the scripture that led her to Christ in 1950: "If God is for us, who can be against us." JoNell was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; son, Gary; brother, James Pair; and sister, Wanda Weaver. She is survived by her granddaughters, Jennifer and Stephanie Smith; sister, Nelda Barnes and brother-in-law, Charles; sister, Betty Vawters and brother-in-law, Joe; sister, Patsy Hughes; sister-in-law, Bobbie Blankenstein; many nieces and nephews; and her loving canine companion, Ginger. JoNell was laid to rest next to her husband and son in Rosemound Cemetery in Waco on Friday, April 24th. A Memorial service will be held at a future date at Connally/Compton funeral chapel, to be announced.
