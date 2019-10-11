Jonathan SmithNov. 10, 1962 - Sept. 30, 2019Jonathan Ray Smith passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, October 11, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12, at Roberson Chapel AME Church, 400 Arthur Street, in McGregor.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

