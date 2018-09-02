John Lynn SmithOct. 20, 1965 - Aug. 26, 2018John Lynn Smith, 52, of Groesbeck, passed away, Sunday, August 26, 2018, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.John was born, in Temple, Texas, October 20, 1965. He spent most of his childhood years growing up in Belton before moving to Groesbeck where he went to high school. He graduated in 1984. John was an avid classic car fan. He rebuilt many cars and trucks. Most say he could fix anything. Even in his last months of not being able to work he took phone calls and gave instructions over the phone to help his co-workers get things fixed. He was a Chevy guy and loved old rock & roll music and blues. He also played the guitar.John began working at an early age and worked all his life until he became ill. Mostly he worked for Hobbs Bonded Fibers in both the Groesbeck and Waco locations. There he made many friends and was highly looked up to as a very talented, master mechanic. John was a loyal friend to many and was always willing to help anyone he could.He is survived by his parents, Tom and Nelda Smith of Waco; brother and sister-in-law, Scott Smith and wife, Lorraine, of Groesbeck; brother and sister-in-law, Mark Smith and wife, Melissa, of Thornton; sister, Jean Scott of Kosse; niece, Britney Freeman and husband, Brad; niece, Mandy Smith; nephew, Scott Smith Jr. and wife, Laura; nephew, Mark Smith Jr.; great-nephew, Haze Smith; and great-niece, Emerson Freeman; along with numerous, aunts, uncles and cousins.A celebration of life for John will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, September 9, at the Concord RV Park Community Center, 4855 US-84 Waco, TX 76705.John will be greatly missed by his friends and whole family. Donations can be made in John's memory to the Limestone County Cancer Support Group P.O. Box 107 Mexia, TX 76667.The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and kindness. A special thank you is extended to the doctors and staff of Providence Hospice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
