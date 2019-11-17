Jimmie SmithNov. 20, 1934 - Nov 12, 2019Jimmie "Jimbo" Smith, of Waco, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Wesley Woods.A memorial service celebrating her life will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, November 24, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive, Waco Texas. Visitation with the family will be at 2:00 p.m., an hour prior to the service.

