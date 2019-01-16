Jerome E. SmithDecember 6, 1933 - January 14, 2019Jerome (Jerry) Edwin Smith of Robinson, Texas, passed to his rest on Monday morning, January 14, 2019, at the age of 85 years. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 18, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home in Robinson. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 19, in the Pecan Grove Chapel, with Pastor David Cozart officiating. Interment will follow at Robinson Cemetery. Jerry was born in Waco on December 6, 1933, to Leonard and Lillie Smith. His siblings included an older brother, Adrian, and a younger sister, Lynette. Jerry and his family attended the Spring Street Baptist Church in Waco and, shortly prior to his passing, he affirmed that he had accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior. He attended Waco Technical High School then enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Korean War in December, 1951. Trained as a Jet Aircraft Mechanic, Jerry was assigned to George Air Force Base in California and received numerous temporary duty assignments in the United States, Europe and Africa, rising to the rank of Airman First Class by the time of honorable discharge from the military in 1955. Jerry and Catherine Aileen Lowe were married in 1954 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waco by Monsignor Mark Deering. Jerry met Aileen through his sister, Lynette. They enjoyed their San Antonio honeymoon, only to have their old Plymouth convertible break down on the way home! Jerry's occupational history included Data Processing Technician at Convair, Television Repair Technician at Bates TV and Electronics Technician at Sears, progressing to the position of Electronics Department Supervisor prior to his retirement after thirty years of employment with Sears. Jerry and Aileen's union produced three children, Derek Paul, Donna Carol and Daryl Greg. They became the focus of their lives. Jerry was very proficient in a variety of areas, such as electronics, construction, sports and aviation. He mentored his children in these and other vocational areas so they could share the pleasure he found in combining practical skills with a strong work ethic. Always a proponent of developing youth, he was active in coaching a Pee Wee Division Little League team and devoted himself to many, similar youth activities. He was also a Mason and Shriner, enjoying working with the Shiners and a member of the Shiners Oriental Band. A man of many talents, Jerry learned to pilot light aircraft. He owned Cessna and Piper aircraft, logging approximately one thousand flight hours and personally constructed his own airplane hanger, large enough to park three aircraft! He also prepared and registered a runway on his property which still appears on FAA flight maps as "Smith Airport". Jerry Smith was a humble person who was always willing to assist and support not only his own children and family but also anyone else who needed a helping hand. He was justifiably proud of his Air Force service, his occupational history, his technical accomplishments, his construction projects and, more than anything, his family. He will be sadly missed by those he so loved and who so loved him in return. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brother; son-in-law, James Reed; and sister-in-law, Frances Mosley. He is survived by his wife, Aileen; sons, Derek and fiancée, Myriam Elizondo and Daryl; daughter, Donna Mallery and husband, Steve; grandchildren, Scotty and wife, Hilary, Brendon, Abby Keeney and husband, Daniel, Ryan Reed and wife, Crystal, Chloe, and Christopher; great-grandson, Benjamin Keeney; sister, Lynette Boulter and husband, Vaughn; sister-in-law, Pat Smith; and brother-in-law Mason Mosley. A number of nephews and nieces also survive him. Pallbearers for the funeral service will be Derek Smith, Brendon Smith, Scotty Smith, Ryan Reed, Steve Mallery, Daniel Keeney, and Daryl Smith. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested if you wish to make a donation it be made to Shiners Children's Hospital or the charity of your choice. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
