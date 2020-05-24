Janice Smith February 9, 1944 - May 20, 2020 Janice Fay Smith, age 76, of West, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Waco. Memorial services may be held at a later date. Janice was born February 9, 1944, in Alexandria, Louisiana, the daughter of J.B. and Effie (Stone) Bryant. She attended schools in Tioga, LA. Janice managed the E-Z Pawn Shop in Waco for over ten years. She enjoyed doing puzzles, tending to her flower garden, and taking care of animals. She loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter. Janice was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Barbara Ann Prestridge; and a brother, Elvin J. Bryant. Survivors include her son, Lester J. Smith of DeVille, LA; her daughter, Dawn Eades of West; her granddaughter, Sara Eades of West; her sisters, Dianne Snowden and husband, Mike, of West, and Debbie Collins and husband, Ken, of Ball, LA; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Memorials may be made to honor Janice to the Waco Humane Society. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Waco attorneys charged in conspiracy to murder plot
-
Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt in North Waco shooting
-
Mall's musical chairs: Dillard's $9 million store opening as Gordmans gives up
-
2 dead, relative in custody after shooting at family gathering in Bellmead
-
No dancing, please: Here are the Texas rules for bars, sports and child care centers if they want to reopen
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.