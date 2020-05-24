Janice Smith February 9, 1944 - May 20, 2020 Janice Fay Smith, age 76, of West, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Waco. Memorial services may be held at a later date. Janice was born February 9, 1944, in Alexandria, Louisiana, the daughter of J.B. and Effie (Stone) Bryant. She attended schools in Tioga, LA. Janice managed the E-Z Pawn Shop in Waco for over ten years. She enjoyed doing puzzles, tending to her flower garden, and taking care of animals. She loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter. Janice was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Barbara Ann Prestridge; and a brother, Elvin J. Bryant. Survivors include her son, Lester J. Smith of DeVille, LA; her daughter, Dawn Eades of West; her granddaughter, Sara Eades of West; her sisters, Dianne Snowden and husband, Mike, of West, and Debbie Collins and husband, Ken, of Ball, LA; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Memorials may be made to honor Janice to the Waco Humane Society. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Janice Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries