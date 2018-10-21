James R, SmithDec. 2, 1934 - Oct. 19, 2018Jimmy Smith, 83, of Waco, passed away Friday, October 19, 2018. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 23, at Waco Memorial Park in the Mausoleum Chapel. Burial will follow.Jimmy was born, James Roy Smith, Jr. in Waco, December 2, 1934, to parents Louise and Roy Smith. He lived in Waco all his life, attending Waco schools and graduating from Waco High School in 1953. During the summers while in high school he worked for Wm. Cameron & Co.'s, Ideal Mill Work, loading box-cars. After graduating he had planned to attend Baylor University, but after the death of his father the money was not available. He got a job with Cameron & Co.'s Wallpaper and Paint store in downtown Waco and started attending 4-C Business College, soon realizing that he needed more education to advance. With the encouragement of the company and their offer to help with the cost of some of the Business courses, he graduated from Baylor five years later, while working an 8 to 5 job and attending night school from 6 til 10 pm, winter and summer, he earned his B.B.A. degree.Jimmy retired from Cameron Certain-Teed Co after 30 years of service. He then became National Sales Manager and General Manager of Ideal Mill Work until the plant closed in 1989. He joined the Lone Star Marketing group as an Independent Manufacturing Representative until his retirement in January 2007.Jimmy and Nancy Atkinson, his high school sweetheart, married June 1954. He joined Central Presbyterian Church where he served as Deacon, Elder, and Trustee. He and Nancy worked as youth sponsors and Sunday School teachers. They have raised three children, one son, Jim and two daughters, Janice and Elizabeth.Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy; and only brother, David Hal Smith.He is survived by his son, Jim Smith of Waco; daughter, Janice and husband, Buddy Collier of McGregor, Libby and husband, Kevin Slay of McKinney; five grandchildren, Lee Collier of Waco, Charlie Collier and fiancée, Ashlee, of Austin, Natalie Mills and husband, Colt, of Waco, Weston Slay and wife, Diana, of Kyle and Nick Slay and wife, Julie, of Garland; and seven great-grandchildren, Camryn and Luke Collier, both of Waco, Harper and Lane Mills of Waco, and Cole, Reeve and Callee Collier all of Austin.The family would like to thank Bluebonnet Hospice for their compassion and support.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive, Woodway, Texas 76712.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
