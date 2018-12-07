Weather Alert

.AN APPROACHING LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL BRING AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF RAIN AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS WITH SOME HEAVY RAINFALL LIKELY. THIS EXCESSIVE RAINFALL MAY RESULT IN FLOODING FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING, ESPECIALLY ALONG AND SOUTHEAST OF A LINE FROM EMORY TO WACO TO LAMPASAS. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS, NORTHEAST TEXAS, AND SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS, BELL, CORYELL, FALLS, FREESTONE, LAMPASAS, LIMESTONE, MCLENNAN, AND NAVARRO. IN NORTHEAST TEXAS, ANDERSON, HENDERSON, HOPKINS, LEON, RAINS, AND VAN ZANDT. IN SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS, MILAM AND ROBERTSON. * FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * 3 TO 5 INCHES OF RAINFALL POSSIBLE. * SOILS REMAIN MOIST AND EXCESSIVE RUNOFF WILL LIKELY RESULT IN FLOODING OF RIVERS, CREEKS, STREAMS, AND OTHER LOW-LYING AND FLOOD-PRONE LOCATIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR HEAVY RAIN WHICH MAY LEAD TO FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA. &&