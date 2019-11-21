Harold J. SmithFeb. 27, 1942 - Nov. 15, 2019Mr. Harold J. "Smitty" Smith, age 77, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, in Waco, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 22, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors, with Pastor Danny Mulkey officiating. Burial to follow in Waco Memorial Park. Family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, November 21, at the funeral home.Harold was born on February 27, 1942, to Clarence and Elsie "Gibson" Smith in Gate City, Virginia. He was a longtime resident of Waco and a member at Antioch Community Church. He served his country during the Vietnam War and retired after 21 years of faithful service in the U.S. Army, and started a successful career in long haul trucking. Harold was blessed with a large and loving family and was a devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather who valued family above all else. He will be missed dearly by his special sidekick Jaxton Kyler-Ray Hoffman who Harold enjoyed donuts and chocolate milk with faithfully before school. He was also an avid football fanatic and bled burnt orange for the love of his Texas longhorns. He was known and will be remembered most for his quick wit, infectious smile and kind and compassionate spirit.He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence, and mother, Elsie; nephew, Greg Smith; and brothers-in-law, Fred Kern and G.C. McClellan.His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his wife of 37 years, Bei Jai Smith; brothers, Lowell (Joe) Smith and sister-in-law, Judy, Donald "Don" Wayne Smith, David Keith Smith and sister-in-law, Shawna; sisters, Fay Kern, Phyllis McClellan, Sheila Cole and brother-in-law, George. Children: Larissa, Eric Smith and wife, Terry, Eddie and wife, Jennifer, Dee-Dee and fiancé, Craig, Geri and husband, Tony, Charlie and wife, Kim, Anna and husband, Jason, Deona and fiancé, Maverick; along with 26 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
