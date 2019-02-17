Florence Ethel SmithDecember 10, 1956 - January 26, 2019Florence "Flo" Ethel Smith, of Waco, Texas, formally of Paris, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 26, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 23, at Faith Baptist Church in Deport, Texas.Florence was born December 10, 1956, in Waco, Texas, to Barney and Doris Wilson Dalrymple. She was the middle child of five girls. She grew up in Waco and went to North Junior High school. She married Allen Attebery on November 1, 1974. They had one child together, Jeanette. She then married Dennis Smith on February 10, 1986, they adopted one child, Fransisca "Franny". After a few years in Waco, they moved to Paris and surrounding area (Deport and Blossom). She was a homemaker for many years. She also worked at Wal-Mart in Paris, Texas.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dennis Smith; two sisters, Joyce Dalrymple Stier of Waco, and Rebecca Hardy of Dallas.She is survived by her daughter, Jeanette Attebery Lay of Waco; and adopted daughter, Franny Sotelo of Paris; two sisters, Cris Talasek of Temple, and Elizabeth Necessary and husband, Bill, and Pam Bradbury of Waco; three grandchildren, Justin Lay, Stephanie Lay, and David Lay; one great-grandson, Carter King all of Waco; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and cousins.A very special thanks for the staff of Providence Hospice. They took great and wonderful care of her.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
