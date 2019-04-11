Euna Mae SmithJan. 21, 1930 - April 8, 2019Euna Mae Smith, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019.Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 13, 2019, at Wesley Chapel Methodist Church, 475 Wesley Chapel Rd., Gholson, Texas 76705, with Rev. Todd Pick officiating.Euna was born January 21, 1930 in Bosque County, Texas. She retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Plant in 1988 after 37 years of service. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Smith Jr.; and 2 sons, Mike Smith and Edward Smith.Survivors include her children, Cathy Koch and husband, Kermit, Debbie Brem, Darlene Raider and husband, Wes and Stanley Smith III and wife, Fran; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

