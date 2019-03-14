Dwane Q. SmithSept. 13, 1934 - March 12, 2019Dwane Quinton Smith passed away March 12, 2019 in Lampasas, TX, at the age of 84. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 15, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with Mr. Ernie Christie officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service. Dwane will then be laid to rest at Dobyville Cemetery in Burnet, TX, at 3:00 p.m. that afternoon.Dwane was born September 13, 1934 to Andrew and Mildred (O'Hair) Smith in Lampasas, TX. Dwane graduated high school in Coalmont, TN, and then went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Middle Tennessee State University. Dwane was married to Linda Lee (Manning) Smith for 61 years, having married in 1957. He spent 20+ years as a fish biologist for Texas Parks & Wildlife and upon retiring, worked for many funeral homes, including Oakcrest Funeral Home. Along with his wife, Dwane was a long-time, faithful member of Lake Shore Church of Christ in Waco, TX.Dwane was preceded in death by both parents, and daughter, Janet Smith.Dwane is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Ray Smith and wife, Carrie; brother, Kenneth Smith and wife, Hazel; sisters, Linda Sanders and husband, Mike, and Karen Ryan. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lakeshore Church of Christ Youth Group, Christian Hensel Youth Camp in Marble Falls, TX, or Christ's Haven for Children in Keller, TX.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
