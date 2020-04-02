Dorothy Smith

Dec. 17, 1928 - March 23, 2020

Dorothy Ware Smith, of Waco, Texas, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Dorothy Smith was born December 17, 1928, to Ira and Georgia Ware.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Smith; her parents; her brothers, Henry Ware and Ira Edward Ware; and her sisters, Mildred Twigg and Ella Sandifer.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries