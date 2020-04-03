Doris LaNell Smith
April 9, 1948 - April 2, 2020
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie & Evelyn Radke; and brother, Larry Radke. She is survived by her son, Christopher Smith and wife, Misty; daughter, Jennifer Gassaway and husband, Richard; brother, Garry Radke; sister/cousin Shirley Kluck; four grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Doris was a member of the Unashamed Biker Church.
"For wherever you go, I will go" (Ruth 1:16)
