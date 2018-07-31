Donna Lu SmithJuly 25, 1931 - July 28, 2018Donna Lu Westmoreland passed away July 28, 2018, at Brookdale Lake Brazos, Waco, Texas. The graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 2, at Oakwood Cemetery with Rev. Ron Durham officiating. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 1, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Donna Lu was born July 25, 1931, in Waco, to John and Allyne Westmoreland. She graduated from Baylor University in May, 1952. Among many things, Donna was a Baylor Beauty and a member of Alpha Omega Sorority. She married Brant L. Smith, Jr., on July 25, 1952, in Waco. Donna was a woman of many talents! She was a teacher, caterer, seamstress, decorator and co-owner of Bunny Run Creations. After retiring, Donna enjoyed teaching sewing and English for the Neighbors International Program at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband.She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Brant L. Smith, III.Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Brant L. Smith, Jr.; daughter and son-in-Law, Celia and Thomas Ridley; sister and brother-in-law, Cecile and D.T. Leggott; granddaughters, Christin Shilling and husband, Derek, Lauren Shoffner and husband, Jason, and Sarah Ridley; grandson, Justin Price; great grandchildren, Sullivan, William, Ridley Kate and Cooper; cousin and dear friends, Ann & Stacy Cooke; and numerous nieces and nephews.Brant & Celia would like to thank the wonderful people at Brookdale Lake Brazos and Providence Hospice for all the loving care they provided Donna.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
