David SmithAug. 21, 1934 - Dec.17, 2019Reverend David Lee Smith, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, December 20, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, at Mighty Wind Worship Center, 1100 Washington Avenue, in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.
Smith, David
