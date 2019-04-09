Danny SmithDec. 17, 1942 - April 7, 2019Mr. Danny Johnson Smith, Jr, age 76, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Waco, Texas. A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Park Lake Drive Baptist Church with Reverend Amos Humphries officiating.Danny was born December 17, 1942 to D.J. and Iris (Buckley) Smith in Temple, Texas. He was a longtime resident of Waco. Danny married the love of his life, Joyce Kirby on September 19, 1964 in Temple. They celebrated 54 years of marriage together. He worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company as a Repeater Tech. for 36 years. He loved spoiling his grandchildren, watching his hummingbirds, and loved telling stories.Survivors include his loving wife, Joyce Smith of Waco; daughters, Joanna Smith, Christi Brenner and husband, Brandon, Melissa Smith all of Waco; grandchildren, Miranda Brenner and wife, Leandra Scott, Skylyr Smallwood, Andrew Brenner, Chase Smallwood, Tiffany Brenner, and Joshua Davidson all of Waco; sister, Patricia Chance of Denton; many other family members.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.