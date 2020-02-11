Cody Ray SmithJuly 26, 1994 - Feb. 6, 2020Cody Ray Smith, 25, of West, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020.A memorial reception will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Friday, February 14, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Reception Hall.Cody was born July 26, 1994, to Bob and Donna Smith in Austin, Texas. Cody was an adventurer, whether it was fishing with his dad, zip lining with his mom, or traveling with his wife, he enjoyed it all. He was the hardest working man in the room and anyone that met him knew that. Cody touched many lives in his 25 years and will be missed by many.Survivors include his wife, Skyler Smith; step-children, Jayce and Kayden Jones; father, Bob Smith; step-mother, Sandy Smith; mother, Donna Miller; siblings, Aaron Zimmerman and wife, Brittany, Nicki Shepherd and husband, Andrew, Brandon Silliman and wife, Lindsey, and Shelby Nobles and husband, Lane; nephews, River and Eli; and numerous other relatives and friends.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

