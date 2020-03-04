Billy Glenn Smith May 16, 1952 - February 21, 2020Billy Glenn Smith passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020. He was born May 16, 1952, and grew up in Waco. Billy was a proud Navy veteran and served as a medical corpsman during the Vietnam War. Upon his honorable discharge he returned to Waco where he spent the remainder of his life.Billy was previously employed as a machinist at Century Saw & Tool and later worked at Aramark at M&M Mars, retiring in 2014.Before becoming disabled, he loved to fish. He also loved watching the Dallas Cowboys, Baylor Bears, and the Texas Rangers.Billy was preceded in death by his adoptive parents, Roy and Opal (Conner) Smith; stepfather, Samuel Graham; and stepbrother, Billy Graham.He is survived by his wife, Judy (Helpert) Smith; son, Aaron; and daughter, Rachael. Others left to cherish his memory are Jane and Mike Sammon, Anton and Carol Pechal, Anita Helpert, and Sean and Ericka Sammon, along with their families, as well as his special friend, Elmer Darden of Florida.A memorial service and/or visitation will be held at a later date. You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
