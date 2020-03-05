April 4, 1925 - March 1, 2020 Betty Jo Fife Smith, formerly of Mart, Texas, passed away March 1, 2020, at St. David's Hospital, Georgetown, Texas at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Roy A. "Shiney" Smith; and grandson Travis Mueck. She is survived by her children: James L. Smith & wife, Debbie, Judy Smith Wayland & husband, David Jack, and Andrew M. Smith and wife, Barbara,; grandchildren, Nicole L. Smith, Jeb S. Smith and wife, Crystal. Private service for the family will be held at a later date. Memorials can be given to the First United Methodist Church of Mart, Texas, or the Panther Band of Mart High School. Online condolences may be made at: www.clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com.

