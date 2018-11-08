Almeda Nickens SmithOct. 2, 1925 - Nov. 5, 2018Almeda Nickens Smith passed peacefully from this life to be with her Lord, Monday, November 5, 2018. A graveside service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 9, at Waco Memorial Park 6623 S. I-35, Waco, with Mike Pearson officiating. The family will receive visitors 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, November 8, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Almeda was born, October 2, 1925 to D.R. Morton and Minnie Barbara Strickland in Leon, Oklahoma. She was raised and went to school in Gainesville, Texas. Almeda worked for Stop & Shop Groceries until retirement. She then went to work at Waco ISD as a crossing guard for 21 years. Almeda was a faithful member of Landmark Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Smith; husband of 43 years, Lewis Byron Nickens; husband, Conner Louis Links, father to Dee and Mary; three brothers; and two sisters; daughter-in-law, Reba Links.Almeda leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Mary Ann McDow and husband, Eddie, of Waco; one son, Dee Lewis Links of Lubbock; one step-daughter, Alice Moore and husband, Mike, of Waco. Almeda's children were the love, joy, and sunshine in her life. She is also survived by six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and twelve great-great grandchildren whom she loved so much. She also left a special fuzzy friend, Peanut.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.