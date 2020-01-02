James SmetakFeb. 21, 1948 - Dec. 18, 2019James Smetak, 71, of Waco, passed away early Wednesday afternoon, December 18, 2019 at Providence Hospice Place in Waco.Memorial Graveside Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at West Brethren Cemetery, with Rev. Aryn Mojica officiating.James was born February 21, 1948 in West, the son of Alfonse and Mary (Pinter) Smetak. He attended schools in West and was a 1966 graduate of West High School, where he played on the 1965 West Trojan Football Team that was 10-0 in district play. He was also on the Track Team and won the Mile Run at the district track meet both his Junior and Senior years. James then attended the University of Texas in Arlington, North Texas University in Denton and received a Master's in Science Education from Baylor University 1974. James proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp and Reserves. He was a coach and taught History and Special Education for the West, Hillsboro, Connally, Waco and LaVega School Districts until retiring in 2010. James enjoyed traveling, teaching, and working with youth. He loved helping with WestFest.James was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alfons Smetak Jr. and Marcell Smetak; and a sister, Margaret Smetak.Survivors include his brother, Hank Smetak; his sister, Pat Hancock and husband Don; nine nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lakeview United Methodist Church, 701 Avenue C, Waco, TX 76705.
Smetak, James
To plant a tree in memory of James Smetak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.