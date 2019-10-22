Faye SloughOct. 30, 1928 - Oct. 20, 2019Faye Morgan Slough, age 90, of Waco, Texas, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at The Brazos of Waco. Services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 24, at Waco Memorial Park with the Rev. Wayne Williams officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 23, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Faye was born in Abbott, Texas, October 30, 1928, to Una Dorcas and Moncie Morgan. She graduated from Abbott High School in 1945. On April 20, 1947, she married Edwin L. Slough, and they eventually settled in Waco to raise their three children, John, Carolyn, and Chuck. Faye was employed with the City of Waco for 20 years as a secretary for the Legal Department. She also worked for nine years at Providence Hospital in the Nursing Service Clerical Department. Faye was a dedicated member of First United Methodist Church for over 70 years. She volunteered in the church office as a receptionist, helped with Meals on Wheels deliveries, was a member of the Wesleyan Workers Sunday School class, and was involved with the Garden Forum Garden Club. In addition, Faye also served alongside her husband as leaders of the Texas-Oklahoma Kiwanis Club.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and son, Charles Morgan Slough.She is survived by her son, John Michael Slough and wife, Tanya; daughter, Carolyn Myrisca Dominguez and husband, Miguel; her sister, Judy Pinkerton and husband, Jerry; her grandchildren, Candice Cripe, Joleigh Slough, Jason Slough, Brandon Slough, Jennifer Murry, and Julian Dominguez; sister-in-law, Mildred Drake and husband, Floyd; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Kiwanis International Inc., P.O. Box 21692, Waco TX, 76702, or to the First United Methodist Church, 4901 Cobbs Drive, Waco TX, 76710.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
