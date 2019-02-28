Michael SlaughterNov. 01, 1952 - Feb. 08, 2019Rev. Michael Slaughter, passed Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. A Memorial service will be Friday, March 1, at 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church.Dorsey Keatts - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

