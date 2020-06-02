Larry Slaughter

Oct. 19, 1954 - May 30, 2020

Larry Or Slaughter, 65 of Waco, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. Services are pending.

Service information

Jun 5
Visitation
Friday, June 5, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
Jun 6
Graveside Service
Saturday, June 6, 2020
11:00AM
Ridge Park Cemetery
Julatka Street
Hillsboro, TX 76645
