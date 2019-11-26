Gary Ben SkrabanekApril 16, 1934 - Nov. 22, 2019Gary Ben Skrabanek, age 85, passed away at his home on Friday morning, November 22, 2019, with his family nearby, after being diagnosed with brain cancer only a month ago. Graveside services were held at 10:30 a.m., November 25, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Marlin, with Judd Strawbridge officiating. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 30, at First Baptist Church, Marlin.Family was the biggest pride and joy of his life. Gary is now reunited with his wife, Margaret; daughter, Jan; and parents, Ben and Frieda Skrabanek.Missing Gary, until they join him in paradise, are his sister, Rita S. Patteson of Riesel; son, Ron and wife, Anne, of Marlin; daughter, June Haptonstall and husband, Marcus, of Azle; grandchildren, Sarah, Benjamin and Rebecca Skrabanek, Laura Miller and husband, Matthew, Rachel Neal and husband, Andrew; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Elijah Miller, and Hudson Neal; nephews, Gerald Drews, Jimmy Drews, Jerry Drews, Don Vassar, and Alan Humphrey; nieces, Linda Zweifel and Carol Radle. He will also be missed by his church family at First Baptist Church, Marlin; the young men who worked for him, Gerald, Louis, Jerry, Terry, and Jose; and many friends and neighbors.Gary was born on April 16, 1934, to Ben and Frieda Skrabanek, at his grandparents' house near Mart, Texas, but he proudly announced to everyone that he had lived on the family farm near Perry, Texas, all his life, 85 years. He attended school at Perry and Marlin, graduating in 1950, and married Margaret Drews, the love of his life, in 1953. They were together for 63 glorious years. Farming and ranching were also his joys. He received the National Farm Life Award for Outstanding Young Farmer, Area VIII, 1961. He served for many years on the Marlin School board, as a deacon at First Baptist Church in Marlin, and on the Falls Extension Beef and Forage Committee.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Baptist Church, Marlin, or Providence Hospice in Waco, Texas.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.