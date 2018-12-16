Mark Gregory SkinnerAug. 22, 1952 - Dec. 8, 2018Mark Gregory Skinner, age 66, passed away on December 8, 2018, after a fight with kidney cancer. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 19, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor David Cozart officiating.Mark was born August 22, 1952, in Salinas, California, to Bill and Merle Skinner. Mark grew up in Waco, attending public schools and graduating from Richfield High School in 1970. Late in his high school years, he began working for his uncle, Bull Bradley, at B&B Sporting Goods in Waco. Mark attended MCC and earned a two year business degree. He began working at M&M Mars in 1976 and worked there in various positions until 2012. Employment at Mars provided Mark with the opportunity to continue his education by attending Baylor, and, with a lot of support from family and his work supervisors, he graduated with a BBA in Business in 1996.Mark was preceded in death by his parents; and his "2nd" parents; in-laws, Walter and Marjorie Davidson of Temple, Texas.He is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Sky and husband, Jason Olcott of Canyon Lake; son, Tyler and partner, Renea Price, of Belton; granddaughters, Adalynn Sky Olcott and Hope Arabella Skinner; grandsons, Evan Jackson Olcott, Jacob Olcott, and Jayden Olcott; cousins, Betty and Guy Gandy; close friend and basketball buddy, Ronnie Davis and wife, Janette; friends, Gary and Donna Penney; and numerous friends.Special thanks are extended to Waco and Temple, TX, Scott & White physicians who aided in Mark's battle against cancer. Mark greatly appreciated the positive experience he has with the Baylor Sammons Cancer Hospital in Dallas, especially the care and assistance provided during the Opdivo clinical trial by Rita Lopez and Dr. Thomas Hutson. Also, thanks are extended to Texas Oncology physicians and other specialists at locations in Dallas, Round Rock, Austin, San Marcos, New Braunfels, and San Antonio.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the cancer research organization of your choice.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.