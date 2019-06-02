Hiram B. Skelton, Jr. Dec. 24, 1928 - May 28, 2019Hiram Bowmer (H.B.) Skelton, Jr. went to his Heavenly Kingdom on May 28, 2019.Services will be held at 1 p.m., June 15, 2019, at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 14311 Wells Port Dr., Austin, Tx 78728.He is survived by his wife, Anna Rose Skelton Tangredi; children, Vicki Perrin and husband, Gerald, Cindy Wallace and husband, Terry, Nicholas Skelton-Tangredi and partner, Kelsey Wagner; brothers, Roland Skelton and wife, Gail, Joe Frank Skelton and wife, Deanna; 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, please donate to www.hospiceaustin.org.Affordable Burial & Cremation Service13009 Dessau Rd MAustin, TX 78754512-354-2509www.centraltexascremation.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.