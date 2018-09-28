Donald SkainsApril 15, 1930 - Sept. 25, 2018Donald Skains passed away Tuesday, September 25, 2018. Service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 28, 2018 at Greater Waco Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Antioch Cemetery, Mt. Calm, Texas. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 27, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Donald was born to Roger and Violet Broomfield Skains, April 15, 1930, in Billington, Texas. He served as a U.S. Marine from September 1950 to 1953 and served honorable in the Korean War for 13 months. Donald owned and operated Don's Electrical Service for over 40 years. He was a member of Greater Waco Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for over 50 years. He was an avid outdoorsman with a love for hunting and fishing.Donald is preceded in death by his son, Roger Skains; and daughter, Kerry Skains Fest.Donald is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Sallie Skains; sons, Timothy Skains and Nolan Skains and wife, Mindy; daughters, Belynda Mize and husband, Darrel, and Theda Skains; grandchildren, Nicholas, Nathan, Shannon, Lance, Hayden, Timothy Jr., Logan, Braeden, Kacey, Nicole, Shane and Miranda; along with numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
