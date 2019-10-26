Lusita SisnerosOct. 27, 1930 - Oct. 24, 2019Lusita "Lucy" V. Sisneros, age 88, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, in Waco, Texas. Mass of Christian will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 28, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Benjie officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.Lucy was born on October 27, 1930 to Benito and Valentina (Guardiola) Veracruz in Rosebud, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Waco. Lucy worked for several years for Waco ISD, Providence Hospital and Walmart. Lucy married the love of her life, Manuel P. Sisneros on January 8, 1947 in Waco. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Lucy enjoyed listening to music, gardening, and especially spending time with her family.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Manuel P. Sisneros; three infant children; brothers, Victoriano "Victor" Veracruz and Benito Veracruz.Survivors include daughters, Adelita "Dela" Garcia, Gloria S. Martinez, Maria E. Garcia, and Sylvia Garcia; grandchildren: Johnny Arispe and wife, BeBe, Michael Arispe and wife, Jennifer, Manuel Arispe and wife, Debbie, and Carol Arispe, Eva Marie Martinez, Joe Victor Martinez and wife, Deana, Gabriel Garcia, Vanessa Salinas and husband, Jesse, Jessica Aburto and husband, Consepcion, and Ernest Garcia, Jr. and wife, Julie; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Tags

Load entries