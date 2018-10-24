William SinkuleDec. 5, 1942 - Oct. 22, 2018William "Bill" Sinkule, age 75, of Abbott, passed away Monday, October 22, 2018 in Waco. A Rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Thursday, October 25, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Friday, October 26, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tours. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in West.Survivors include his beloved wife of 47 years, Angeline Sinkule of Abbott; sons, Darren Sinkule and wife, Stephanie, of Abbott, Doug Sinkule and wife, Angela, of Abbott, Dwayne Sinkule and wife, Kayla, of Tours, and Dale Sinkule of Birome; brothers, James Sinkule and wife, Marcella, and Tommy Sinkule and wife, Margaret; sister, Rose Marie Favors and husband, David; grandchildren, Kyle, Cory, Bradley, Camryn, Brock, Zachary, Holden, and Mallory; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Ambulance Association or St. Martin's Catholic Church. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

