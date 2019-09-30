Vivian SingletaryFeb. 6, 1929 - Sept. 28, 2019Vivian Renfrow Single-tary passed peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, September 28. Her service and celebration will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 2, at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church. Graveside service will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery in Waco. The visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 1, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco.Vivian is the daughter to Esther and Arthur Renfrow and a sister to Arthur O. Renfrow, Jr. (A.O.). She was born February 6, 1929 in Waco, Texas. Upon graduating from Waco High in 1945, Vivian attended and graduated from Baylor University in 1948. She made a 30 career of teaching school in the Spring Branch School District in Houston,Texas.In August of 1949, Vivian married Cecil E. Singletary. They lived in Houston and raised their family of three children. They were members of South Main Baptist Church and then Tallowood Baptist Church both in Houston. They retired and returned to Waco in 1992 where they are members of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church.Vivian is survived by husband of 71 years, Cecil; her children and spouses, Gail and Denny Copeland, Nancy and John Singletary, Jillian Singletary; and five grandchildren: Tobin Copeland and wife, Adrian, Clay Copeland, Rachel Singletary Lytle and husband, Dalton, Kyle Singletary and Rainey Richards; also five great-grandchildren: Dayde Copeland, Dawlson Copeland, Hudsyn Copeland, Cooper Copeland, and Colton Lytle; and many nieces and nephews.Special thanks to the staff of Lakeshore Village Healthcare Center for all of their professional care, love and kindness. To Lisa Walters with Magnolia Hospice, you have been our rock. Thanks is not enough for all you have done in support of our family and her failing health!In closing, II Corinthians 5:7, For we live by faith, not by sight.Sign her Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

