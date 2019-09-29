Vivian R. SingletaryFeb. 6, 1929 - Sept. 28, 2019Vivian R. Singletary, age 90, of Waco, wife of Cecil Earl Singletary, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at a local nursing facility. Services are pending. Full obituary will be forthcoming. You may send a message to the family or share a memory at the OakCrest Funeral Home website, www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

Load entries