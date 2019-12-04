Cecil E. SingletaryMay 4, 1923 - Dec. 2, 2019Cecil Earl Singletary, 96, of Waco, passed peacefully in his sleep on Monday, December 2, 2019. His service and celebration will be 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with The Rev. Ken James officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, at OakCrest Funeral Home.Cecil was the son of Aubrey and Leta Singletary. His sisters were Doris Kaminski and Jeanette Tawater. Cecil was born in Dry Creek, Louisiana on May 4, 1923. After high school, Cecil spent four years in the Army Air Corp serving in the China/Berma Campaign. After his military commitment Cecil attended Baylor University where he studied business management. His time at Baylor provided him with a lifetime of cherished memories and the love of his life, Vivian Renfrow.In August 1949, Cecil and Vivian married in Waco. They moved to Houston, made a career, and raised a family of three children. They were members of South Main Baptist Church and then the Tallowood Baptist Church, both in Houston. Cecil and Vivian retired and returned to Waco in 1992 where they were members of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church.Vivian passed away September 28, 2019 leaving Cecil to be survived by their children and spouses, Gail and Denny Copeland, Nancy and John Singletary, and Julian Singletary; and five grandchildren, Tobin Copeland and wife, Adrian Copeland, Rachael Singleton Lytle and husband, Dalton, Kyle Singletary, and Rainey Richards. Survivors also include five great-grandchildren, Dayde Copeland, Dawlson Copeland, Hudsyn Copeland, Cooper Copeland, and Colton Lytle, and many nieces and nephews.He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jaime Scout Richards, and sister, Doris Kaminski.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
