Rhonda D. SingerJuly 21, 1953 - Jan. 11, 2020Rhonda Diane Singer, 66, of Hewitt, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. Services celebrating her Life will be held 1 p.m., Friday, January 17, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, with Pastor Billy Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, January 16, at the funeral home.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

