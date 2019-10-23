Mary Nell SimsJune 16, 1936 - Oct. 16, 2019Mary Nell Caldwell Sims passed away October 16, 2019 at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-Hillcrest in Waco, Texas, at the age of 83. A memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Friday, October 25, in the sanctuary of Western Heights Baptist Church at 6301 Bosque Blvd., Waco, Texas 76710.She lived a wonderful life, leaving a legacy of love for all who wished to partake. Mary Nell spent her life passionately devoted to her role as mother to her family and to many others who came to know her.She was preceded in death by her her husband of 56 years, Billy Floyd Sims; mother, Erma Avis Caldwell Beauchamp O'Brien; and father, Doyal O'Neal Caldwell.She is survived by her children: Billy Floyd Sims, Jr. and wife, Wynn Powell, Steven Lee Sims and wife, Jan, and Sharon Ann Sims Burleson and husband, Barry; grandchildren, David Matthew Sims, Stephanie Ann Burleson Watkins, and Terry Blake Burleson; great-grandchildren, Ryan Harper Sims, and Nolan Matthew Sims; sister, Wanda Gilbert and husband, Charles; brother, Otis Leroy Beauchamp. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Buckner International http//www.buckner.org.
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Most Popular
-
Not guilty by reason of insanity ruling likely for man charged in violent killing of AT&T worker
-
Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 8 football
-
Mark Hurd, Oracle CEO and Baylor regent vice president, dies at 62
-
Grocery store still bound for 25th and Bosque, officials say
-
Oxford professor who worked at Baylor allegedly stole ancient Bible fragments, sold them to Hobby Lobby
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.