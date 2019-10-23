Mary Nell SimsJune 16, 1936 - Oct. 16, 2019Mary Nell Caldwell Sims passed away October 16, 2019 at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-Hillcrest in Waco, Texas, at the age of 83. A memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Friday, October 25, in the sanctuary of Western Heights Baptist Church at 6301 Bosque Blvd., Waco, Texas 76710.She lived a wonderful life, leaving a legacy of love for all who wished to partake. Mary Nell spent her life passionately devoted to her role as mother to her family and to many others who came to know her.She was preceded in death by her her husband of 56 years, Billy Floyd Sims; mother, Erma Avis Caldwell Beauchamp O'Brien; and father, Doyal O'Neal Caldwell.She is survived by her children: Billy Floyd Sims, Jr. and wife, Wynn Powell, Steven Lee Sims and wife, Jan, and Sharon Ann Sims Burleson and husband, Barry; grandchildren, David Matthew Sims, Stephanie Ann Burleson Watkins, and Terry Blake Burleson; great-grandchildren, Ryan Harper Sims, and Nolan Matthew Sims; sister, Wanda Gilbert and husband, Charles; brother, Otis Leroy Beauchamp. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Buckner International http//www.buckner.org.

