Mary Jane Sims Martinelli Aug. 26, 1921 - April 15, 2020 Mary Jane Sims Martinelli passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 at the age of 98 in Dallas, TX. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and a true friend to so many. She was an avid bridge player and treasured her many friends she met playing bridge. She was an enthusiastic TV sports watcher, and a big fan of Baylor University sports, the Dallas Mavericks, Texas Rangers and the Dallas Cowboys. Mary Jane was born in Coffeyville, KS on August 26, 1921 to William and Ethel Sims. She attended Field Kindley High School where she served as president of the Drum and Bugle Corps and was selected the Queen of the 1939 Annual. She then graduated from Coffeyville Junior College with an Associate of Arts degree and attended Kansas State University where she joined Pi Beta Phi sorority. During World War II she met Richard John (Marty) Martinelli when he was stationed at the ordnance plant in Parson, KS. They married in 1944 and briefly lived in St. Louis, MO and Ravenna, OH. Following the war, they moved to San Francisco, CA and then to Fremont, NE. Their final destination was Waco, TX where they lived for almost 60 years. She dearly loved her neighbors in their Canyon Drive neighborhood and she and Marty hosted legendary 4th of July parties for many years. While caring for her family, Mary Jane was active in her community. She was Chairman of Presbyterian Women at Westminster Presbyterian Church and active in the Church Women United. She was a long time member of First Presbyterian Church in Waco. She was Chairman of the Board at the Latin American Center and also volunteered as an election official, and held numerous PTA positions at her boy's schools. She was preceded in death by her husband, R.J. (Marty) Martinelli; and her beloved son, Thomas John Martinelli. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Bill Sims and Charles Sims and their wives. She is survived by her son, Bill and his wife, Lesley of Dallas; her daughter-in-law, Jan Martinelli Michaelis and husband, Dennis of Waco, and her five grandchildren, Allison M Allison (husband Phillip), and their children, Elaine and Michael Allison, Brian Martinelli (wife Meagan), and their children, Nico, Lucca and Max Martinelli, Brent Martinelli (wife Kim), and their children, Thomas and Gage Martinelli all of Dallas, and Katie Martinelli of Austin and Amy Martinelli and her son, Jackson Thomas Jones of Waco. Other survivors include her nieces, Shary Sims Irwin (WA), Christy Sims Neynaber (CA) and Suzanne Sims Frederiksen of Dallas. She loved them all. Her legacy will be her love of family and friends and her wonderful cooking! The last six years of her life were spent in Dallas where she enjoyed making friends at Grace Presbyterian Village and Monticello West senior living communities. She also enjoyed visits by members and staff of Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church. A graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco once gatherings are permitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Austin Avenue, Waco, TX 76701 or online at www.firstpreswaco.org.
