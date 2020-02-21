Charles SimsJuly 26, 1950 - Feb. 9, 2020Charles Ray Sims, 69, passed away Feb. 9, 2020, in Denton, Tx. Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Sat. Feb. 22 at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 105 S. Woods St., Denton. Visitation will be from 3 until 8 p.m. Fri., at WH Littles & Sons Mortuary, Waco.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

