Robert SimpsonMay 13, 1931 - July 24, 2018Robert LeRoy Simpson, 87, of Bellmead, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Graveside service was at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Billington Cemetery. Visitation was from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday July 27, 2018 at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel.Robert "Bob" Simpson was born, May 13, 1931, in Washington, DC, to Millard and Ethel Neely Simpson. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force who served during the Korean War. He married JoAnn Rutherford and they were married for over 64 years.Mr. Simpson was an Engineer Technician for the Highway Department and retired after 33 years of devoted employment. Bob was also a member of the Bellmead JC'c, served on the Parks and Recreation Board of Bellmead, and the Building and Standard Board. Robert (Pop) was known for a sharp wit and a light hearted sense of humor. Bob was a member of Timber Crest Baptist Church in Waco.He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Cynthia Ann Simpson in 1981.Bob Simpson is survived by his wife, JoAnn Simpson; son, Gary Simpson; granddaughters, Randi Winget and husband, Bryan, and Samantha Simpson and husband, Jason Boleman; and grandson, Ryan Simpson all of Bellmead; great-grandchildren, Riley, Braydin, Molli, Isaac, and Kynzli.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
