Ruth Delores SimonsJune 30, 1938 - Feb. 4, 2019Ruth Delores Simons, age 80, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, February 7, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, with Marty Merritt officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 pm, Wednesday, February 6, at the funeral home.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

