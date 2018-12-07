Mary Joy SimonsJan. 2, 1941 - Dec. 4, 2018Mary Joy Kemp Simons, age 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at her home in Asa with her husband of 58 years and both of her daughters by her side.Visitation: from 2 to 4 pm, Sunday, December 9, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home 3124 N Robinson Dr., Waco, TX. Funeral service will be at 10 am, Monday, December 10, also at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, with Chester Springfield officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.Joy was born January 2, 1941, in Cedar Springs, TX, to Johnnie and Evelyn Kemp. She was a 1959 graduate of Lott High School, where she was a standout basketball player, majorette, and Homecoming Queen. She married Jimmy Wayne Simons on April 22, 1960 in Golinda, TX. She's worked as a beautician since 1958. Joy was an amazing gardener, with the gift of a green thumb. Some have referred to her as a walking textbook of Texas native gardening. She was also an accomplished seamstress and artist.She is preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law Marilyn Kemp; brothers-in-law, James Loesch and Donald Simons; father-in-law, Pete Simons; and mother-in-law, Bessie Simons.Joy is survived by her husband, Jimmy; brothers, Bill (Peggy) Kemp and John (Linda) Kemp; daughters, Jan (Glenn) Roach and Jennifer (Brandy) Simons; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Special thanks to Bluebonnet Health Services and the RNs at Providence Hospital Floor 4 South.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
