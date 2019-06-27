Bobby Ray SimonsJan. 26, 1944 - June 24, 2019Bobby Ray Simons, 75, passed away Monday June 24, 2019 in Temple, Texas.Graveside services with military honors will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 28, 2019, at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Bobby was born January 26, 1944, in Waco, Texas, to James and Juanita Simons.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Edward Simons; sister, Sharlene Schmidt and husband, Wayne; and niece, Tina Simons.Survivors include his son, Brian Simons and wife, Deanna, of Waco; daughter, Shannon Kilpatrick and husband, Walter, of Kaufman Texas; granddaughter, Lacy Allison; grandson, Hunter Kilpatrick; great-granddaughter, Alexis Allison; four nephews, Roy Simons, Randy Simons, Steve Schmidt, and Ed Schmidt; beloved dog, Max; and other extended family and friends.Pallbearers will be, Roy Simons, Randy Simons, Steve Schmidt, Ed Schmidt, Walter Kilpatrick, Hunter Kilpatrick and Paul Weyant.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.