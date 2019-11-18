Ernest Richard SimcikMarch 25, 1926 - October 27, 2019Ernest Richard Simcik, 93, of Waco, passed away October 27, 2019. Visitation will start at 9:30 a.m., Rosary at 10 a.m., and mass at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption, Waco, with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Waco.Ernest was born in Waco, served in the Army in WWII and was an active reservist for 20 years. He and his brothers owned Simcik Plumbers where he worked 50 years. In 1956, he married Leona Burke and they raised four children in Waco. He was an active member of St. Mary's and the Knights of Columbus. Ernest was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Simcik; wife, Leona Burke Simcik; son, Matthew Simcik; and brother, John Simcik.He is survived by his brother, Carroll Simcik; children, Richard and Minnie Simcik, Madeline Simcik Villarreal, and Chris and Amy Simcik; grandchildren, Evan Simcik, Ross Simcik, Chris and Marianne Salinas, Adam Reid and Kendra Tidwell; and great-grandchildren, Nathan and Gabriella Salinas and Joseph Reid.Send memorials to: St. Mary's, 1401 Washington, Waco, TX 76701 or Providence Hospice, 6700 Sanger, Waco, TX 76710.

Tags

Load entries